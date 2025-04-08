Tioga County man charged with attempted arson and criminal mischief

On March 25, 2025, at approximately 10:33 a.m., New York State Police at Owego arrested Jeremy W. Searles, age 50 of Waverly, N.Y., for attempted arson in the second degree, a class “C” felony, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor.

According to the New York State Police, on March 24, 2025, troopers were dispatched by the Tioga County 911 Center to a report of a disturbance and a brush fire at a residence on Ellis Creek Road in the Town of Barton. When patrols arrived, they observed that several areas on the property had been burnt.

An investigation determined that there had been a dispute involving Searles and three other people when Searles intentionally ignited brush in an attempt to burn an occupied trailer. The fire was put out by the other people involved in the dispute.

The police stated that when troopers attempted to interview Searles, they could hear him from a wooded area near the property and believed that he was suffering from a mental health crisis. Searles fled the area, but troopers ultimately located him several hours later.

Searles was taken into custody outside the residence on March 25. He was transported to Wilson Medical Center to be evaluated.

After his release from the hospital, Searles was processed and remanded to the Tioga Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.