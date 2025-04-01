Helping Hands Food Pantry Announces Easter Food Boxes

The Helping Hands Food Pantry, serving the residents of the surrounding communities of Berkshire, Richford and Speedsville, is now accepting requests for Easter food boxes. Residents may sign up by stopping in at the pantry at 11 Jewett Hill Rd. during regular hours on Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m., or by calling (607) 657-2501 (Joan) or (607) 657-8158 (Emily) by Thursday, April 10.

Pickup of food boxes will be on Thursday, April 17, at the pantry located in the lower level of the Berkshire Community Hall. Pickup times will be assigned when signing up.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the pantry can call the numbers above. Donations and volunteers are greatly appreciated.