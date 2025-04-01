artfully SQUARED opens at TAC

Tioga Arts Council’s (TAC) 13th annual artfully SQUARED exhibition opens to the public on April 4. A supporters-only first dibs event on April 3 will offer a sneak preview to TAC supporters, or members, of what is on display; they will also get first dibs on purchases.

The first dibs event is Thursday, April 3, from 508 p.m. at TAC’s Main Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego. If interested in VIP access, you can become a supporter, renew today, or purchase at the door.

The exhibition will open to the public with a reception planned during Owego’s First Friday event on April 4, from 5-8 p.m.

After the public opening on April 4, artfully SQUARED will be on display in TAC’s Main Gallery from April 5 – 26, Wednesday through Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m. The last day to make a purchase or pick up artwork is Saturday, April 26, from noon to 4 p.m.

Artists and creatives of all mediums and all ages have created and donated small square artworks to TAC. All artworks will be exhibited in TAC’s Main Gallery during the entire month of April, and each piece will be available for one of three values: a $20, $40, or $80 donation. There were no fees to enter, and all proceeds will benefit the programs at Tioga Arts Council.

This year, TAC wants to raise $3,000. You can buy one for yourself, a loved one, or donate a square to their partner, RiverView Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, and its residents.

If you don’t find anything you like but want to support the cause, you can donate at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/support.

For additional information, contact Christina Di Stefano at tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.

Chemung Canal Trust Company is serving as a sponsor for this year’s fundraiser.