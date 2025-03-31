Letter: Confirmed cases unvaccinated for Measles

Dear Editor,

To date, there have been more than 300 confirmed measles cases in the United States, with two deaths this year. 95% of the confirmed cases are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status; 76% of the cases are 19 and younger. However, most hospitalizations are of individuals under five years of age.

Readers should be reminded that the best source of protection against measles comes from being fully vaccinated with two MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccines given at least four weeks apart. It is also important that readers only seek information from credible sources like the CDC, NYSDOH, or their healthcare provider.

Nonetheless, if measles cases arise in our area, it is important that community members are aware of the symptoms, including rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. If you have these symptoms, do not delay seeking medical care. Call your healthcare provider and/or the ER to let them know your symptoms so that proper measures can be taken to reduce transmission.

Common complications of this disease can include pneumonia (inflammation of the lungs), ear infections, and diarrhea. Rare but fatal complications, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), swelling of the upper airway that makes it difficult to breathe, low platelets that increase the risk of bleeding, hearing loss, and permanent brain damage. Most often, these severe complications are seen in children under five years of age.

It is important that parents are given all the information on this disease to be able to make the most informed decision for their children. If you have any questions regarding measles or are unsure of your vaccination status, please contact your healthcare provider.

Sincerely,

Louise Dorsey, BSN, RN

Tioga County Public Health