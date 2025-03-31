Angelo Baez sentenced in Thomas Rath murder trial

By Wendy Post —

“They made me the fall guy,” defendant Angelo Baez addressed the court on Friday, March 21, and prior to a sentence rendered in Tioga County Court by the Honorable Adam Schumacher. Baez, one of over 30 originally arrested in connection with the kidnapping, torture, and murder of 34-year-old Thomas Rath, is also the second to be convicted and sentenced for Murder One in this case.

Forty-eight year old Angelo Baez was found guilty in December 2024 of first- and second-degree murder charges and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the kidnapping, torture, and murder of Thomas Rath; the 34-year-old was kidnapped and murdered in May of 2023, his body found in a shallow grave off of Ekroos Road in Candor, N.Y.

And despite his claims of innocence, his fears of Joseph Howell, who was sentenced on the same charges on Jan. 31, 2025, Judge Schumacher rendered an indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life for the Murder One charge, 25 years to life for Murder Two, and 25 to life for Kidnapping One. Each sentence will run concurrently, putting Baez behind bars for at least 25 years for the role he played in the disappearance, torture, and murder of Thomas Rath.

Flanked by his attorneys, Baez held steadfast to his innocence in this case. While addressing the court last Friday, Baez stated he was just another victim, referring to his fear of the ringleader, Joseph Howell, and he asked the family to forgive him for not going to the police.

The father of eight children and four grandchildren, Baez was described by his court-appointed attorney Amanda Kelly from Binghamton, N.Y., as a man with a troubled childhood and a history of drug abuse. She noted that while incarcerated, he was involved with things, tried to get his GED, and that he advocated for those residing in the jungle.

“He feared Joseph Howell,” said Baez’s defense attorney, who pointed, instead, to Jonathan Glennon, who is the third individual being tried for Murder One in this case.

Baez questioned testimony by Hines that implicated Glennon, and wondered why it wasn’t utilized during the trial; why it was never heard by the jury.

For this reason, and his insistence on innocence, Baez vowed to appeal the verdict in this case.

But Thomas Rath’s father didn’t want to hear it. In a victim impact statement, the elder Rath, of the same name, addressed the court, and Baez, stating, “You were the only person with Tommy from the beginning.”

He added, “Even life without parole isn’t enough. You are a lowlife, and I hope you rot in hell.”

The father left the room following his statement, noting that he did not want to hear anything that came out of Baez’s mouth. He returned when Baez was done reading a letter he wrote to the family, and his continued claims of innocence.

Even the judge in this case, the Honorable Adam Schumacher, stated that he lost a few nights’ sleep over this.

Baez was led out of the court by police in shackles following the sentencing.

Next up is the trial for Jonathon Glennon, who will stand trial on the same charges as Howell and Baez. Glennon was in the truck when Thomas Rath was driven to his death on Ekroos Road in Candor, N.Y.

The trial is expected to take place on May 5, 2025 at the Tioga County Courthouse in Owego.