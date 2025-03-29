Share Your Story! Owego Apalachin Middle School and TOI Seek Older Adults for Exciting Interview Project

Do you have a lifetime of stories to tell? The Owego Apalachin Middle School and Tioga Opportunities, Inc. (TOI) invites you to share your experiences with local students in a special intergenerational storytelling project.

This unique project is designed to bridge generations, allowing students to connect with and learn from those who have lived through remarkable moments in time. Later this spring, students will prepare thoughtful questions and interview older adults in our community at TOI’s Countryside Community Center in Owego. The students will create written stories from the interviews to be shared in print and social media.

Whether you have fascinating or memorable life stories, words of wisdom, or just want to enjoy a great conversation with a curious young mind, they would love to have you join them. If you’re interested in being part of this fun community project, please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.