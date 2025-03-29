Emily McClintock Announces Her Run for Owego Town Council

Emily McClintock, a Democrat raised in Ohio and now residing in Owego, has announced a run for a seat on Owego’s Town Council.

McClintock attended The Ohio State University for undergraduate studies and completed a Master’s in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Alfred University. After this, she completed a Master’s in Science at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where she focused on how to use available community data to create effective policies that meet community needs.

“My partner and I moved to Owego several years ago because we love the community,” stated McClintock.

A Licensed Mental Health Counselor, McClintock has worked in rural communities throughout New York State.

“My work has reaffirmed how much individual well-being depends on the communities where we live and work,” she stated in a press release, adding, “I am running to ensure and protect access to the community services that enable our community’s well-being and success.”

McClintock concluded, in her press release, “For many in Owego, this is the place you grew up, your home. For others, you may be like me and be looking for a place to put down roots, to grow into and alongside. Together we can continue to shape Owego into a place that’s home not because we live here, but because we care. For me, that starts with a commitment to Owego and the people here.”