Spotlight on Government Services

Contributed by the Tioga County Legislature —

Tioga County is excited to put a spotlight on Corners this month. The Spotlight series includes informational articles about the operations in county government. County Administrator Jackson D. Bailey II oversees the day-to-day administration of county government under the direction of the County Legislature. This includes budget and finance, general operations, as well as public information responsibilities.

Alongside more than 400 full- and part-time employees, the County Administrator carries out the directives of the County Legislators, overseeing departmental operations of Tioga County not conveyed to an elected official.

Currently, Jackson is working with the Coroners on upgrading some processes and providing tools to help them with the latest technology.

There are four Coroners in Tioga County; all are elected positions. Coroners are tasked with investigating deaths that are sudden, unexpected, or suspicious, or those that occur in certain circumstances. They work to find the cause and manner of death, which may involve reviewing medical records, interviewing witnesses, and potentially ordering autopsies or forensic analyses.

Coroners play a crucial role in identifying the deceased, especially in cases where the identity is unknown or unclear. Once the identity of the deceased is established, coroners are responsible for notifying the next of kin and providing them with information about the death and the investigation.

Coroners may order inquests (formal legal inquiries) or autopsies (examinations of the body) to determine the cause of death, especially in cases where the cause is unclear or suspicious.