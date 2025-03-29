Letter: ‘Waste, Fraud, and Abuse’ NOT New; Poor Transparency is! 

“Waste, fraud, and abuse” rallying cries have been around long before Congressman Nicholas Langworthy. In fact, one can even say “waste, fraud, and abuse” was the start of the American Revolution because “taxation without representation” caused America to break from the abuses of Great Britain. What is new is the lack of transparency and utter disregard for privacy and decency from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Langworthy’s February survey sent by email claims that DOGE aims to cut spending and lower inflation. Yet, inflation is currently rising and is expected to continue to rise.

Langworthy claims DOGE’s total estimated savings are $65 billion. The American people have no evidence of the validity of these claims. There are no checks and balances to DOGE.

Congressional Democrats have been shut out of the process by which Doge decides what is cut. The American people only see and feel the loss of federal jobs and department slowdowns, which are a direct result of these cuts to vital services.

Langworthy goes on to list million-dollar amounts supposedly saved.

Regarding the Embassy in Sudan funding cuts, the purpose of an embassy is to protect American interests and U.S. citizens in foreign countries. The embassy required upgrading and repair. Cutting funding is in line with Project 2025 isolationist policy.

Regarding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion contracts for the Department of Education.

Non-white cultures, women, and those with disabilities will suffer increases in discrimination and a disproportionate ability to be successful in America. This is again consistent with Project 2025.

Regarding FEMA funds to house illegal immigrants in fancy NYC hotels: This is a “smoke and mirrors” statement. FEMA does not pay hotels directly; it administers money on behalf of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That money supports local governments and non-governmental organizations that help non-citizens released by immigration authorities. These funds are separate from disaster relief funds. If you remember, Republicans bused hundreds of immigrants to NYC in 2023 and 2024 and they needed to be housed.

Regarding Diversity, Equity and Inclusion scholarship in the country of Burma: Consistent with isolationist and racist policies. Supporting other countries’ education allows them the ability to develop democracies and avoid violent takeovers.

These examples are inflammatory and untruthful. These Doge cuts are MAGA policy, not cuts that are “waste, fraud, or abuse.” Langworthy’s rhetoric is meant to misinform and mislead.

Answering yes to the survey means we unwittingly agree to project 2025 policy. If we vote no, Langworthy can state we are against government fraud, waste, and abuse policies.

What significantly drives up costs to everyday Americans are corporations with million-dollar profits raising the cost of living, billionaires who do not pay their fair share of taxes, and tariffs that will increase the costs of goods and inflation. Add all of this to funding cuts and workforce reductions, and you force Americans to dire cost of living levels.

We pay taxes. Remember, taxation without representation caused a war.

Sincerely,

Marita Florini

Endicott, N.Y.