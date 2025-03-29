Jo Ellen Rose Announces Candidacy for Tioga County Legislature District 2 

Jo Ellen Rose recently announced her candidacy for Tioga County Legislator, District 2. Rose is a Democrat who grew up in Owego with parents, Bob and June Rose, and six siblings.

Jo Ellen graduated from the University of Rochester and, upon graduation, moved back to Owego with her husband, Paul Phillips. Their children, Colin Phillips and Alexandra Phillips, graduated from OFA and both joined the military just prior to 9/11. Colin started as an Ordinance Tech with the Marine Corps. Alexandra was first into Iraq as Airforce Security Forces in Kirkuk.

According to Rose, “Both of our children went in harm’s way for this country.” Alexandra is now raising three children (Ellery, Sagan, and Spenser) in Owego. Colin is currently a Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard and works full time for the Department of Defense.

Retired from Cornell University, Rose stays very involved with the Owego and Tioga County community as the current President of the Racker Board of Directors, Past President of the Tompkins Tioga Catholic Charities (TCDC), and Executive Board Member of the Tioga County Democratic Committee, longtime member of the Owego Rotary Club, member of the First Presbyterian Union Church, Lifetime Member of the VFW Women’s Auxiliary, and member of the Owego Elks.

As President of several Boards of Directors, Rose has been closely involved in the oversight and direction of complex organizations, including multi-million-dollar budgets, complex legal requirements, contractual agreements, liabilities, personnel management, IT, and facilities; all of which are aspects that comprise the Tioga County government and related agencies.

In a press release, her campaign wrote, “Most of the work done by the Legislature is nonpolitical and operates according to a basic business model. As federal funding and departments are cut, Tioga County will have difficulty balancing the budget, county services, and taxes.”

Rose concluded, “I have dedicated my life to listening to the stories of thousands of fellow Americans from coast to coast as a recruiter for major corporations and institutions,” adding, “I met people who wanted a good-paying job and some who just wanted a second chance to survive. What they had in common is that they all believed in the American Dream. I will always do my best to make Tioga County a better place for all people to live. I will never give up on you or Tioga County.”