Kerry Root announces candidacy for Town of Tioga Council

Kerry Root, a lifelong resident of the Town of Tioga, has announced that he is running for a position on the Tioga Town Council.

Root worked locally for Owego Water Works and Scott Smith and Son before starting his own business, Two Guys Heating, Plumbing, and Air Conditioning, from which he is now retired.

In a press release, his campaign wrote, “Owning a small business gave him experience in finances, following regulations, and seeking out and following best practices.”

Root has served on the Tioga Town Planning Board for 15 years and is currently the Chair of the Board. In part because of his experience on the Planning Board, Root is familiar with what Tioga residents want to see from their government.

The press release outlined these plans to include, “Obtaining revenue for the town is important so town workers can be paid appropriately without raising taxes. Enforcing the requirement for large trucks to register to operate on town roads is one way of doing this.”

Root served his country for three years in the U.S. Army.

Like many who have served, Root found it to be a good life experience that brought with it leadership training, technical excellence, and teamwork. His service gave him a sense of purpose and of being part of something larger than himself.

When asked what he learned from his Army experience, he replied, “You have only one thing, and that’s your word. When you say something, you’d better mean it.”

Root looks forward to serving his community as a Town Council member and hopes that the residents will support him for the position on Nov. 4.