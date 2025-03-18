Candor Historical Society’s March program set for March 26

On Wednesday, March 26, the Candor Historical Society will present a program on Candor’s early factories at 7 p.m. at the Candor Town Hall.

The program will start with Arlene Gillette and Marian Richards talking about what they remember of the Glove Factory from their visits there when they were teenagers. Several items from that factory will be displayed.

There will also be displays of the Blanket Factory including blankets from there, the Shoe Factory, the Willseyville Chair Factory, and the Fairfield Cheese Factory.