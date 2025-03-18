SAVE THE DATE: Strawberry Festival Returns to Owego; Three-day event combines music, food, and fun for the entire family

With spring underway and summer just around the corner, the organizers of the 43rd Annual Owego Strawberry Festival are keeping an eye on those strawberries and lining things up for a three-day event that runs from June 19 to June 21 at two locations.

For the June 19 event, a Strawberry Festival 5K Walk/ Run will take place by the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego, N.Y. The event offers a timed 5K Walk/ Run along with live music under the bandshell. The Rock and Run will take place from 5-9 p.m. You can find the event page at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K to learn more.

On Friday, June 20, the Block Party returns to downtown Owego. With things set up downtown, things kick off at 5 p.m. with live music, food, and entertainment for adults and children. The fireworks display will illuminate the river at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 21, the parade steps off at 9:30 a.m.

Following the parade, guests and entertainers will fill the streets for a day filled with music, children’s activities, vendors, roaming characters from Paw Patrol, and so much more.

We are currently seeking sponsors for this event, as well as volunteers. You can find more information at www.owego.org.

We are also accepting applications for vendors. Visit www.owego.org and click on the Strawberry!

You can find the 43rd Annual Strawberry Festival event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1606750133398208/ or visit www.owego.org for all things festival.