On Saturday, March 1, Stray Haven Humane Society was host to the second annual Mardi Paws. The event was held at the Owego Elks Lodge.

The entry was $30, with proceeds benefiting the animals residing at Stray Haven.

You can learn more about Stray Haven in Waverly by visiting https://strayhavenspca.org or by calling (607) 565-2859 during business hours.