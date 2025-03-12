Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Feb. 24, 2025 through March 2, 2025 there were 151 calls for service. Two traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to six motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

A juvenile, 15, Town of Tioga, N.Y., was arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), following an investigation of a disturbance on Chestnut Street. The juvenile was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Tioga County Family Court.

Louis E. Duncan, 65, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Assault on Belva Lockwood Lane. Duncan was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.