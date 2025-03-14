Spalding Memorial Library Announces the Beginning of the Annual Senior Series

The Spalding Memorial Library is excited to announce the beginning of its third Senior Series. They will once again invite seniors and their caregivers to join them over the course of eight Mondays to gather essential information offered by our participating community partners.

Join them on Mondays from March 17 to May 5, from 1:30-3 p.m. Everyone who attends will be entered to win a door prize at each session. Each participant will also get to take a free book from the library’s book sale.

The series begins on March 17, from 1:30-3 p.m., with a presentation by Tiffani, Heather, and Lisa of the Bradford/ Sullivan/ Susquehanna/ Tioga Areas Agency on Aging. They will be sharing information on the agency’s services including Long Term Care, Protective Services, volunteer opportunities, and more.

In the coming weeks, they will also host Aimee Thrasher-Hansen from The Library of Accessible Media for Pennsylvanians (LAMP); Beth Herbst, M.Ed, RYT 200, and ACE Certified Personal Trainer from Athletico; Rachelle Kinsman from Gannon Insurance; Michele Varano and a physician from the GI department at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital; and representatives from North Penn Legal Services; Stone House Investment Management; and BeST Transit.

The library is located at 724 South Main St. in Athens, Pa. If you have any questions, please call the library at (570) 888-7117. Information can also be found on their Facebook page or by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org.