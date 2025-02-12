Experience Being Loved by God; When we let our love light shine and share love, it multiplies and comes back

By Sister Chirya —

Seeing how much the world has changed in the past 100 years, feelings of helplessness and anxiety are rising. Souls are experiencing sorrow and peacelessness, and need to know how to connect and create some positive action with their inner values.

However, power is always available! Within the soul is a spiritual center of pure radiant spiritual light. This is what we are. When our third eye opens, our internal spiritual light turns on. When the heart understands, the mind opens. We become aware of our true identity and stop stumbling, as the darkness disappears.

“When the power of love overcomes the love of physical power, the world will know peace.” –Jimmy Hendrix

Take time to empower yourself today. Talk to your mind with love, as if it were a child. Be a good mother to your mind, teach it good, positive thoughts so when you tell it to sit quietly, it will. When we become quiet, focus, and listen within, we remember our true form is also of spiritual light: I am incorporeal – separate from the body, and my spiritual Father is incorporeal.

God is Light and I am light. The light and love of the Spiritual Sun, God, the Source, the Supreme of all souls, invisible to our physical eyes, is only one second away, a thought away. When I, the soul, am bodiless, detached from the body, I experience being loved by God. Connect your mind to God’s mind and allow yourself to recharge and renew. With true love for the one Father, we receive pure love, infinite peace, and happiness. The soul receives limitless love and power by becoming merged in God’s light.

Meditation connects and fills us with this source of power – that is why meditation is the way to access the real vitamins and minerals the spirit craves, the vitamin of pure love, and the minerals of truth and wisdom. With meditation and regular spiritual studies, we increase the power to accept and love ourselves.

With God’s love, we realize that we do not need to borrow strength or identity from anyone or anything else. We build our self-esteem on our core values, not on achievements or people’s acceptance. Our anchor for life is internal. With this insight, nothing can diminish our sense of worth.

“Only a powerful soul can offer love. Only a powerful soul can afford to be humble. If we are weak, we become selfish. If we are empty, we take; but if we are filled, we automatically give to all. That is our nature.” — Dadi Prakashmani

Love is contagious. When we teach and share love, it multiplies and comes back. By being connected to God’s love, we will have equal love for all human beings, not love only for some or love only sometimes. After all, we all have the same loving spiritual parent!

(Chirya Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email at bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya has been a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years and is published around the world, including Delhi. Call [518] 589-5000 for information on meditation classes and retreats.)