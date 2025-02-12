A Kids’ Night Out at the Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center

A Kids’ Night Out will be held at Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center on Friday, Feb. 14, from 6-9 p.m. Children will enjoy games and gymnastics, as well as pizza and drinks.

You do not need to be a member to participate. The cost is $30 per child. To sign up, email Owegogymnastics.Lynn@gmail.com or call the center at (607) 687-2458.

Owego Gymnastics and Activity Center is a not-for-profit organization located at 748 State Route 38 in Owego. The center also offers recreational and competitive gymnastics programs, Taekwon-Do, dance, and more.

For more information on the Kids’ Night Out or any of the other programs offered at the center, visit www.OwegoGymnastics.com or call the office at (607) 687-2458.