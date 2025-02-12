Craig Jochum Announces Re-Election Bid for Owego Town Council

Craig Jochum, a long-time resident and dedicated public servant, has officially announced his candidacy for re-election as Owego Town Councilman. With over 11 years of experience in town governance, Jochum remains committed to serving the residents and property owners of Owego by ensuring value, consistency, and thoughtful leadership.

Jochum, who has lived in the Town of Owego for 60 years, has deep roots in the community. He and his wife, Kim, both graduated from Owego Free Academy, where their three sons also attended. The Jochum family has actively participated in community sports, including soccer, little league, and high school athletics. Both Craig and Kimberlee have sponsored teams, coached, and served as Boy Scout leaders, demonstrating their strong commitment to the youth of Owego.

A graduate of SUNY Morrisville with a degree in Forestry and Conservation, Jochum has operated his own small business for over 40 years, providing forest management services to individuals, industry, and New York State. His expertise has led him to serve on the board of directors for the Empire State Forest Products Association and New York Logger Training, as well as a Trustee for the New York Lumbermen’s Insurance Trust Fund. Through these roles, Jochum has worked closely with stakeholders, including NY DEC, NY Ag & Markets, the Governor’s Office, and private industry, to develop policies, promote economic opportunities, and enhance education and training in the forestry sector.

“Working lands provide clean water, fresh air, wildlife habitat, and scenic views,” said Jochum. “They also support jobs, generate tax revenue, and contribute to economic stability. Understanding the balance between environmental stewardship and economic growth is crucial in today’s political landscape.”

In addition to his extensive experience in forestry, Jochum has been appointed to the Tioga County Board of Ethics and has served on the Tioga State Bank’s Business Development Board, the Chenango County Farm Bureau, and several other community-focused boards. As chairman of the Owego Parks Committee, he expressed gratitude for Parks Supervisor Phil Baker and his team for their outstanding work maintaining Hickories Park and other town facilities.

“We have some amazing department heads and employees—it is truly a pleasure to work with them,” Jochum stated. “Smooth transitions and effective governance are key to a thriving community.”

As the election approaches, Jochum reminds residents of the importance of their vote. “There is no letter ‘I’ in Owego,” he said. “We work as a team to serve the community, and I am honored to continue being a part of that team.”

In an announcement, Jochum’s campaign wrote, “Jochum brings a wealth of knowledge and private sector experience, applying common-sense solutions to complex challenges. His leadership, dedication, and vision for Owego’s future make him a strong candidate for re-election.”

“The upcoming election includes a vote for two council members. I am grateful for the support I have received in the past and hope to earn your consideration once again,” Jochum concluded.

For more information, please contact nylogger@gmail.com.