Michael W. Thornton; March 8, 1958 – January 23, 2025

Michael W. Thornton of Owego passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 23, 2025, at the age of 66. Growing up on a farm as an only child defined the first seven years of Mike’s life, then along came Jim, and Mike had someone to mentor… and terrorize.

Mike was a good athlete growing up – he played baseball, he was “big into soccer” – and he was one of 63 “Cincy Lions” to walk across the stage when Cincinnatus High School held its graduation ceremony in 1976.

Mike’s career pursuits led him to Owego, New York, where he met OFA grad Brenda Morey, and the two made a commitment to building a life and raising a family. Soon, Kody and Karly came into the world, and Mike spent his professional life as a proud employee of Hadco, Inc., which later became Sanmina Corp., where he worked his way into a supervisory position.

While the benefits of such an achievement are sometimes measured in terms of monetary rewards, Mike’s daughter Karly recently said, “Dad’s success made it possible for our mom to focus on being with us, and I have always appreciated that.”

While Mike’s career was important to him, he found time for family and friends. He loved boating, hunting, and fishing. He knew his way around a poker table. He fancied himself an outdoorsman (like Tim Allen), and if one wanted a lesson in frugality, one just needed to spend two hours and five gallons of gas riding with Mike to several different stores to save two dollars, with the exception when it came to his little buddy Neko, a dog that was truly his best friend and brought so much joy to his life. The sky could be the limit.

Mike was predeceased by his mother, Wilma Thornton; his grandparents, John and Theresa Thornton, and Charles and Arlene Wilcox. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Morey) Thornton; son Kody Thornton; his granddaughters, Kody’s girls, Harleigh and Hayleigh; daughter Karly Thornton (Harley Del Toro); father Francis Thornton; brother James (Lisa) Thornton; niece Alexa (Steve) Langeland and great-nephew Trenton Langeland; brother-in-law Terry Morey (Kathy Newell); niece Kaitlin Morey and nephew Ryan Morey; sister in-law Tracey Morey (Matthew Cluff).

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 from 1 to 2:45 p.m., with funeral services immediately following at 3 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, N.Y. A celebration of Mike’s life will take place at 4 p.m. at V.F.W. Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael Thornton’s memory to VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego, N.Y. 13827. Condolences may be made to Michael’s family at http://www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.