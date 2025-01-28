Celebrate Excellence in Tioga County!

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce will host the 2025 Annual Awards Night on Jan. 30, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Owego Elks Lodge, located at 223 Front St. in Owego. The Community Awards Night is dedicated to recognizing the remarkable individuals and organizations that make Tioga County a vibrant and thriving community.

This prestigious event will honor those whose exceptional contributions have made a significant impact in our area.

The event will begin with a cocktail reception and networking opportunities. Dinner will consist of salmon, prime rib, and more!

For the awards, this year’s nominees include Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home and Owego Home for Small Business of the Year; Best Bev, Townsquare Media, and V&S Galvanizing for Company of the Year; the Community Foundation of South Central New York and Empire State Special Needs Experience for Nonprofit of the Year; Sarah Darling for Leadership Tioga Alumni; Bryson Castro, Graham Strolin, or Isabella Silvestri for Jr. Chamber Student of the Year; Baking by Numbers and Pasto Law for the Women/ Minority Business of the Year Award; Les Wagner, and Owego Free Academy for the Community Service Award; and Tri-Town for the Presidential Award as they celebrate 100 years in business this year.

Tickets for the event are $85 for an individual ticket and $600 for a table of eight. For more information, contact the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce at (607) 687-7335.