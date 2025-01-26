Man charged with arson following assault complaint in Owego

A man faces several charges, including felony arson, after a fire struck an Owego residence last week.

According to a press release issued by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the home at 2473 Gaskill Rd. on Jan. 16, and following the report of an assault. While en route to the scene, it was reported that the residence was on fire.

Upon arrival, deputies found the home fully engulfed, police said.

After further investigation and interviewing witnesses, Robert A. Cook, 53, was charged with felony arson in the second degree, felony assault in the second degree, and felony criminal mischief in the second degree, police said.

Cook was arraigned in CAP Court by Justice Roy and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $50,000 bail.