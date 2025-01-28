Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebrated with a day of service at Owego FPUC

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Monday, Jan. 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the First Presbyterian Union Church in Owego packed Church World Service Hygiene Kits using 1-gallon ziplock bags filled with washcloths, toothbrushes, toothpaste, nail clippers, bars of soap, deodorants, lotions, shampoos, and hair combs. These donated items will be delivered to help people who have been devastated by disasters, like the floods in North Carolina and the wildfires in California. They also made cards for Church World Services, which helps people in need.

Pizza from Original’s in Owego and other refreshments were served to the volunteers.

After the packing effort, the volunteers watched the new movie, “Wicked.”

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a day to remember this civil rights leader and Baptist minister who delivered the “I Have A Dream” speech on Aug. 28, 1963 in Washington, D.C., calling for civil and economic rights and an end to racism in the United States.

MLK won the Nobel Peace Prize on Oct. 14, 1964 as an award for his nonviolent struggle for civil rights for the African American population. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was established on Jan. 20, 1986.

You can check out the church’s website at www.owegofpuc.org, contact the church by calling (607) 687-1682, emailing office@owegofpuc.org, or by checking out their Facebook page.