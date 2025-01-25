Scoville-Meno Auto Plaza sells complex to Carstar Collision

Stephen Scoville, Founder and CEO of the Scoville-Meno Family of Dealerships, and a five-decade veteran of the Southern Tier retail automobile industry, announced that he is stepping away from daily responsibilities in the dealership group.

Concurrently, and as per a press release received from the dealership, Scoville-Meno has sold its property in Owego to Carstar Collision, while merging its GMC and pre-owned sales and service operations with Scoville-Meno Chevrolet-GMC in Bainbridge, N.Y.

In the release, the company stated, “All Scoville-Meno GM customers are cordially invited to visit the Bainbridge location on South Main Street for superior sales and service.”

Of Owego, Stephen Scoville stated, “We started this business in 1981 in Owego, and we will be forever grateful to our customers and the community for their support over the past 43 years.”

Jake Scoville, president and partner, believes that together, with Scoville-Meno Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram in Sidney, N.Y. and Scoville-Meno Honda in Oneonta, N.Y., the three Iong established dealerships are well-positioned to continue decades of award-winning sales and service.