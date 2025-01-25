Ice Bowl set for January 25 at the Campville Commons

The 6th annual Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl, organized by the non-profit Greater Binghamton Disc Golf Club (GBDGC), aims to raise $8,000 and 350 pounds of food for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Food Pantry. The Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl will be played on Jan. 25 at the Campville Commons, where they hope to attract the support of over 70 players and sponsors. Additional funding will come from disc golfers who collected donations from friends and family, as well as from the sale of tickets for the closest-to-the-prize contest ticket sales.

The Ice Bowl® is a series of disc golf events held annually from January to March, with the primary goal of raising funds to combat hunger. Additional objectives include having fun and connecting the disc golf community and the broader community.

In 2024, there were 200 Ice Bowl events held in North America and Europe, raising over $510,000 for charity. In the five years of play, the GBDGC has raised over $23,000 in cash and 500 pounds of food.

Questions regarding this year’s Greater Binghamton Ice Bowl can be directed to the Tournament Director, Rick Powell, by calling (607) 972-7525 or by email to rick@hydroheaven.com. Sponsorship opportunities are also open for this event by contacting Powell.