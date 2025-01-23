TOI to host a Senior Social Hour in Waverly

Posted By: psadvert January 23, 2025

Join Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at the Waverly Community Methodist Church, located at 158 Chemung St. in Waverly, for the Senior Social Hour on Friday, Jan. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will start with a delicious meal, giving attendees the opportunity to enjoy good food and company. The menu includes Roasted Pork with Sauerkraut, Vegetable, Beverage, and Dessert. 

This fun-filled event is held on the fourth Friday of each month and offers a delightful opportunity for neighbors and friends to reconnect and enjoy a delicious meal.

A representative from NY Connects will also be available during this time to share information and provide referrals to a wide range of services available in our area.

A suggested contribution for the event is $5 for individuals aged 60 and over, and a fee of $7 for those under age 60. Reservations are appreciated.

Please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 today to reserve your seat.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "TOI to host a Senior Social Hour in Waverly"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*