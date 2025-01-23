Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

First of all, Happy New Year everyone! I hope yours starts out better than mine. On New Year’s Day, I became quite ill with not one or two but four infections at once. It was challenging for me, to say the least, but I am recovering.

Now, for a look back at 2024. It was a rough year for me personally, with both my brother and father requiring my assistance. Somehow, I managed. At one point, I had 66 cats; four of those were moms with litters of three to five. Although I said I quit rescuing, I really couldn’t. I took cats on a case-by-case basis. Those I couldn’t take, I tried to at least help with shelters or food.

I had my losses as well. Of my personal cats, of which I had 10, I lost four this year. Amber was my mother’s cat; she passed at 18. Harley had diverticulitis and died at 10. Honey girl developed a Megacolon which she could not get relief and died at 15.

Finally, Snowy, my sweet white cat. She showed up after the 2011 flood on my doorstep. I had to keep her. She had Feline Herpes most of her life, but for the most part was healthy. She was 14. My Scotchy, a tortie, disappeared from my house on Nov. 16 and has not returned.

I lost quite a few kittens this year due to disease or birth defects. Some adults were lost as well. Parker, a Russian blue, had IBS and lost a lot of weight. Zeke had a stroke. Cash was a new baby who had seizures. FIP took some as well.

The adoptions outweighed the losses, for which I am grateful. I still have quite a few looking for their furever homes. Please, if you think you want to adopt, I know I have the purrfect cat for you. Have a healthy rest of the year! Call me for adoptions or donations at (607) 689-3033.