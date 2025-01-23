Photos: OFA Wrestler excels at recent Sectional Duals

Posted By: psadvert January 23, 2025

Gavin Lovell, from Owego Free Academy, competed in the New York State All-Star Youth Sectional Duals in Whitesboro, N.Y. on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, where all sections in New York vie for the title of the best section.

Gavin represented Section IV on the K6 and Middle School dual teams in both the 92lb and 96lb weight classes. He finished with an impressive 11-0 record, giving up only two earned offensive points throughout the weekend with four pins, three techfalls and two Major decisions!

Gavin helped lead the K6 team to a third-place finish among all the Sections in New York.

 

