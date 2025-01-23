Tioga County Property Transactions

On Jan. 7, 2025, property located at 351 East Berkshire Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Henry, Elizabeth, and Noah Speicher to Samuel II and Barbara Hostetler for $210,000.

On Jan. 7, 2025, property located at 240 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Emily Macarthur to Debora Kelsey for $115,000.

On Jan. 7, 2025, property located at 94 Hazel Terrace, from Alan Perestam and Michelle Jenkins-Perestam to Joe Pickard for $157,000.

On Jan. 7, 2025, property located at 58 Elmwood Dr., Town of Owego, from Ann Cianfichi to Daniel Dicamillo for $308,000.

On Jan. 8, 2025, property located at Signor Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Taylor Perosio to James Coulombe and Kathryn Cernera for $25,000.

On Jan. 8, 2025, property located at 3 Lori Dr., Town of Owego, from David and Maritza Germick to Ruth and Elizabeth Jensen-Forbell for $261,217.

On Jan. 9, 2025, property located at 839 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from CAJ Properties to Owego Collision Properties LLC for $1,000,000.

On Jan. 10, 2025, property located at 4 Corbin St., Village of Owego, from Doyle and Joan Gibbs to Gillian Basedow for $240,000.

On Jan. 10, 2025, property located at 19 Hilltop Rd., Town of Owego, from Matthew and Gail Szeliga As Trustees to Matthew and Kelly Blakeney and Kevin and Lynne Telfer for $317,000.