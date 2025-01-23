Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 6, 2025 through Jan. 12, 2025 there were 144 calls for service, nine traffic tickets were issued, one mental health hold was reported, and the department responded to two motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Shane M. Hildebrandt, aged 36 of Nichols, N.Y., was charged with Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following apprehension for a New York State Parole Warrant on Central Avenue. Hildebrandt was apprehended following a foot pursuit by the Owego Police, Tioga County Sheriff, and New York State Police. Hildebrandt was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

A juvenile, aged 15 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for criminal mischief (misdemeanor) following an investigation of a disturbance on Front Street. The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Tioga County Family Court.

Charles S. Wilcox, aged 47 of Cortland, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for petit larceny (misdemeanor). Wilcox was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Charles L. Watkins, aged 57 of Apalachin, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor), Operating a Motor Vehicle Out of Ignition Interlock Restriction (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a traffic stop on Main Street. Watkins was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jennifer R. Whitmarsh, aged 32 of Newark Valley, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Whitmarsh was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Christine L. Sundgren, aged 30 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Fifth Avenue. Sundgren was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Did you know that officers of the Owego Police Department aid Owego Emergency Services on a regular basis? In the past year, officers performed CPR on numerous occasions, resulting in saving two lives.