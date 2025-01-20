Tioga County Legislature seeking candidates for an elected coroner vacancy

The Tioga County Legislature recently announced that the Tioga County Medical Examiner’s Office has a vacancy for an Elected Coroner effective Jan. 2, 2025.

The Coroner is an on-call, 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year position of required availability. The Coroner responds to deaths wherever and whenever they occur within Tioga County, New York, providing certification of the death and coordinating the transport of the deceased.

The Coroner communicates directly with medical professionals, family members, law enforcement personnel, and funeral directors. The Coroner completes all necessary paperwork for each case, initiates the electronic death certificate with the New York State Department of Health, and may also need to visit hospitals in the area to directly communicate with their pathology departments.

Please note that the use of electronic computer technology and equipment is required.

All interested Tioga County residents should send a letter of interest and a resume to the Tioga County Legislature to be received no later than Friday, Jan. 24, 2025 at 3 p.m. Resumes should be sent to Cathy Haskell, Legislative Clerk at 56 Main St., Owego, N.Y., 13827 or emailed to haskellc@tiogacountyny.gov. Following that, the Legislature will interview qualified parties and make the appointment to fulfill the unexpired term until Dec. 31, 2025 with the understanding that the appointed candidate would need to follow the election process in the upcoming 2025 election to continue as the elected Coroner.