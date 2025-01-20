Former Village of Candor Mayor pleads guilty to stealing from the village; Full restitution paid, and jail time is expected at sentencing

New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli and the New York State Police announced that former Village of Candor Mayor Eric Halstead pleaded guilty to stealing $23,000 from the village.

“Mr. Halstead betrayed the village he was entrusted to serve, taking what amounted to interest-free loans from the people who elected him,” DiNapoli said. “His theft of public funds is contemptible and undermines public faith in government. My thanks to District Attorney Martin and the New York State Police for their partnership in ensuring justice is served in this case.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Today’s guilty plea by former Village of Candor Mayor Eric Halstead underscores our unwavering commitment to holding accountable those who misuse their public positions for personal gain. I appreciate the work of Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s team, Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin, and our members. Public officials have a duty to act with integrity and transparency, and this case serves as a clear reminder that abuses of power will not be tolerated.”

While serving as mayor, Halstead regularly withdrew cash from the village’s bank account for his personal use, according to DiNapoli. The withdrawals were recorded as “Mayor’s Discretionary” or “ATM Withdrawal” in village records. When an outside consultant who was assisting the village with its annual reports noticed the unusual transactions, the matter was referred to DiNapoli’s office, which launched an investigation.

The ensuing investigation found Halstead took $23,519 in cash from the village between February 2017 and May 2023. The withdrawals often coincided with times when Halstead’s personal bank account was nearly empty or overdrawn. Halstead intermittently and irregularly deposited money back into the village’s account in the amount of $19,302 over the course of six years. As part of his plea, he repaid the balance of the stolen funds.

Halstead was Candor’s mayor from 2012 until he resigned shortly after his arrest in July 2024.

He pleaded guilty to Grand Larceny in the Third Degree before Judge Adam R. Schumacher in Tioga County Court. His contemplated sentence is 60 days in jail with a three-year conditional discharge and an agreement to never run for public office again. His sentencing is scheduled for April 14.