Ken Patterson celebrates 75th birthday!

On Jan. 11, 2025, Commander Ken Patterson’s 75th birthday was celebrated at the American Legion in Owego, N.Y. There was live music by Gene Hummel, cake, and a lot of fun.

Ken Patterson is a big part of this community, not only through the family business, Patterson Electric, but he has served as commander of the American Legion over the years and is a Vietnam veteran.

Be sure to wish Patterson a happy birthday! We also heard he is now a great-grandfather, more reason to celebrate!