Tioga County Board of Elections Annual Meeting Announced

The Tioga County Board of Elections will hold its Annual Meeting for 2025 on Monday, Jan. 27, at 2:30 p.m. in the Board of Elections Conference Room, located at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.

Pursuant to NY Election Law § 3-212(1), county election commissioners are required to conduct an annual meeting in January to organize as a board, electing one of their members as president and another as secretary.

For the rest of the meeting, commissioners and staff will review the 2025 election calendar, scheduling, and other election-related projects planned for 2025.