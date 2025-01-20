Firefighters battle Friday night blaze in Owego

By Wendy Post —

On the evening of Jan. 10, firefighters battled a structure fire on Fox Street in Owego. According to the report from the Owego Fire Department, temperatures were in the mid-twenties, with a light breeze and nighttime illumination from the moon, providing good visibility and accelerating containment.

Initially reported to be near Chestnut Street, the location was confirmed to be on Fox Street between North Ave and Spencer Avenue. The 911 dispatch center received numerous calls reporting the flames, and Owego fire units immediately responded with Engines 801,803 and 804, along with Heavy Rescue 851.

Owego EMS arrived with an ambulance and an advanced life support team. Apalachin and Campville Fire Departments were requested for mutual aid.

Upon arrival, the fire department found the house occupied and immediately assisted the residents and pets from the building, moving them to safety.

A large storage shed, which appeared to be directly connected to one side of the house, was engulfed in uncontrolled flames.

According to the fire report, Engine 804 promptly deployed three attack lines to rapidly confront the blaze, while 801 laid a large-diameter supply line from the hydrant to 804.

The 20 Owego firefighters teamed up with the other two departments in controlling the burning building and limited the spread of fire before it could breach the sidewalls and roof of the house.

“Speed was crucial,” the department noted in its report, “and the efficient handline operations saved the structure. The cooperation of the three fire departments was crucial to the outcome, and training sessions paved the way for this success.”

The fire was well controlled within one hour, encompassing a total of 35 firefighters who all returned home without injury. Owego Fire, with ESS (Emergency Support Services) and Fire Police, was further supported by The Tioga County Fire Investigation Team, Owego Police Department, Owego Village Code Enforcement, and NYSEG.

Units were cleaned, reloaded, and back in service within three hours.