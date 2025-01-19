New Friends Dinner held at the Nazarene Gymnasium

By Sebby S. Truesdail —

On Monday, Jan. 13, Owego Nazarene Church, located at 3732 Waverly Rd., held its New Friends Dinner at their gymnasium with tacos for supper and brownies for dessert.

Pastor Jay Geistdorfer was the speaker and introduced everyone to what Owego Nazarene is all about. They also discussed next steps such as baptisms, memberships, volunteering, and a few more.

For the event, there was a table with swag, including t-shirts and water bottles.

Check out the Owego Nazarene’s website at www.churchison.com. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.