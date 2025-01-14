Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On Jan. 1, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathaniel Shugars, aged 25, of Owego for the charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A Misdemeanor, and Harassment 2nd, a Violation.

These charges resulted from an investigation into a domestic incident. During the investigation, it was discovered that Shugars was involved in a dispute with another individual.

Shugars was transported to the Tioga County Jail Division for processing, appeared at CAP court for arraignment by Justice Schaffer, and was subsequently released to appear at the Town of Owego Court on a later date.

~

On Jan. 1, 2025 the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division arrested 44 year-old Christopher S. Keener of Owego, N.Y. for two counts of Burglary in the third degree (class D felonies) and one count of Grand Larceny in the third degree (class D Felony).

These charges were filed at the conclusion of a four-month long investigation regarding burglaries reported in the Town of Candor and in the Village of Newark Valley. After his arrest, Keener was turned over to the Tioga County Jail Division to await CAP arraignment and was later arraigned in front of Justice Joy Bennett who remanded him to the Tioga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.