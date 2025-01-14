Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 30, 2024 through Jan. 5, 2025 there were 164 calls for service, 13 traffic tickets were issued, one mental health hold was reported, and the department responded to one motor vehicle accident.

The department also reported the following arrests.

John J. Bair, 37, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Strangulation in the Second Degree (D Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), and Harassment in the Second Degree (Violation) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on Spencer Avenue. Bair was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Jennifer L. Harris, 33, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Talcott Street. Harris was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Eva F. Harris, 53, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Talcott Street. Harris was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Joseph M. Noyes, 46, Wilseyville, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Noyes was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Craig J. Schafer II, 47, Ransomville, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Schafer was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.