Tioga County Legislative Chair to retire in 2025

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Martha Sauerbrey celebrates 20 years as a legislator this year, and 12 of those years she has served as the Tioga County Legislative Chair. Recently re-elected as Chair for 2025, Sauerbrey has decided not to run for re-election in 2026.

Sauerbrey stated, “Serving as a Legislator, and as Chair of the Legislature, has been a positive experience, although challenging at times. There have been many ups and downs along the way, which have offered new opportunities to grow as a leader,” adding, “It is the people I have met along the way, and the experiences I have had, that I am most grateful for.”

Sauerbrey further remarked, “I have served a long time in a government position. It is time to step aside and let new people lead our community. We have great employees and dedicated Legislators, our new County Administrator is doing great work, and the future looks bright for Tioga County.”

Legislator Tracy Monell was elected Deputy Chair of the Legislature for 2025, and Ray Bunce joined the Board as a Legislator starting this year. County Administrator Jackson Bailey came on board last summer.

Fulfilling the County Administrator role had been a long-term goal of Sauerbrey, and she expressed, “We are extremely pleased to have Jackson Bailey on board and working in Tioga County Government.”

In addition to overseeing the day-to-day administration, budget and finance, general operations, and public information, Sauerbrey shared that the County Administrator will also be involved in filling open positions.

One critical upcoming hire is the position of the Veterans’ Services Agency Director. Director Mike Middaugh has announced he will step down effective Jan. 15, and is taking on a new role with the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services.

Sauerbrey is proud of a number of accomplishments during her tenure and paused to affirm praise for the County team, and conveyed, “I didn’t do it alone.”

She cited several examples, including the establishment of formal security at the county offices located at 56 Main St.

She explained, “We established security protocol, hired a security company, and installed key security equipment,” adding, “Our employees and the public are safe when they come into the building to do business.”

Sauerbrey is also proud of being involved with a team that developed several leadership programs for County personnel.

“It is important to give employees additional training, help develop their skills, and empower them,” Sauerbrey expressed, and made mention of long-term programs such as Leadership Tioga and Tioga Women Lead.

Another successful program, Sauerbrey noted, is the Tioga County Institute for Advancement, which prepares leaders for tomorrow, with a focus on succession planning.

Sauerbrey is pleased that the County’s radio communications project, which includes a new emergency call center and upgrades in connectivity for emergency responders, is close to completion. Today, Sauerbrey stated that it is 95 percent effective throughout the County, with hopes that the remaining action items will be completed by year-end. Sauerbrey noted that ARPA funds were instrumental in supporting this project as well as others.

Sauerbrey introduced the first Tioga County Government Services Expo last June, and the second annual Expo will be announced. Officials and personnel who represent and work at various offices within Tioga County came together to welcome the public and share information about their services. Families and children especially enjoyed the Touch-A-Truck activity.

Another way to engage the community this year, Sauerbrey and her team will work to showcase the 23 departments within the County by publishing a monthly report to be shared with the public.

In addition to her role as Legislative Chair, Sauerbrey has been active with the New York State Association of Counties, where she served as president, and continues her involvement with the Women’s Leadership Council.

The organization is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, providing opportunities for New York State Counties to collaborate and share information. Issues range from public safety to public health, veterans’ affairs, and economic development, to name a few.

Looking back, Sauerbrey reminisced about her life-long interest in current events, Sauerbrey recalled how debating issues of the day with high school classmates likely inspired her to pursue a role in government services.

Sauerbrey’s government experience is also highlighted in another chapter, where she worked in the Tioga County office of Senator Tom Libous.

She commented, “I learned so much, and I worked there for ten years.”

Sauerbrey also held a former role as the Director of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, where, she said, she made connections and learned a tremendous amount about the County at large.

As she gears up for 2025, Sauerbrey recalled wise words from Senator Libous, and words that still resonate with her today. Libous, who passed away in 2016, had told Sauerbrey, “Do your best job every day. You have to continually work to serve the people and act on their behalf.”

Sauerbrey expressed, “This year, I will continue to serve and work to make a positive impact. I have loved representing all of you and working on behalf of the County. Thank you for your continued support, and I look forward to finishing out my term and staying connected in the future.”

To learn more about Tioga County services and the legislature, visit www.tiogacountyny.com/.