Tioga County Property transactions

On Dec. 10, 2024, property located at 522 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Robin Condame to Santalucia LLC for $10,000.

On Dec. 12, 2024, property located at Light Road, Town of Richford, from James Todi to Orlando Aramini for $41,000.

On Dec. 12, 2024, property located at 231 Valley View Dr., Town of Barton, from William and Christina Rynon to Timothy Lewis for $319,000.

On Dec. 12, 2024, property located at 93 Liberty St., Village of Owego, from Lesley Helyar-Stehzer to Joseph Dapolito Jr. for $140,000.

On Dec. 12, 2024, property located at 115 Johnson Rd., Town of Owego, from Justin Babuka to SMB331 Enterprises LLC for $85,000.

On Dec. 12, 2024, property located at 378 Harnecky Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from John and Annette Lawrence to Robert Berbaum for $420,000.

On Dec. 12, 2024, property located at 314 W. Whitcomb Rd., Tioga, from Karen MacCartney to Caleb and Madeline Manwaring for $4,000.

On Dec. 12, 2024, property located at 519 McCoy Rd., Town of Nichols, from John and Tracy House to Ryan and Jessica House for $220,000.

On Dec. 13, 2024, property located at 591 Casterline Rd., Town of Owego, from Thomas Rispoli to Keith and Patricia Sawyer for $380,000.

On Dec. 13, 2024, property located at 43 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Alexander and Caitlin Jochym to Jamie and Bryant Parker for $270,000.

On Dec. 16, 2024, property located at 132 Wilbur St., Village of Waverly, from Jenifer Water By POA and Eric Waters As POA to Trudi Baldwin for $156,535.

On Dec. 17, 2024, property located at 173 Front St., Village of Owego, from Floyd Neal to Dennis and Lisa Curatolo for $170,000.