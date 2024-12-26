Be holly, be jolly, be safe – don’t drink and drive

Contributed by the Tioga County ASAP Coalition —

The holiday season is a time for celebration—gatherings with family, friends, and loved ones, festive meals, and gratitude for the year past. Unfortunately, it’s also a time when the risks associated with impaired driving escalate, leading to more accidents, injuries, and fatalities on our roads.

As we embrace the joy and togetherness of the season, it’s important to recognize that holiday festivities often involve alcohol. While the majority of people can enjoy a drink responsibly, there are individuals who still choose to get behind the wheel after consuming a large quantity of alcohol or drugs, putting themselves and others in harm’s way.

The National Highway Safety Traffic Administration estimates that about 37 people die each day from drunk driving-related incidents in the United States. Statistics show that impaired driving rates rise significantly during the holiday season. In the U.S., approximately 40% of all traffic fatalities during the holiday season involve alcohol.

“These numbers represent not just statistics, but real lives lost, families forever changed, and communities affected by a preventable tragedy” says Captain Trevor Yaeger, Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. “Every time someone gets behind the wheel after drinking or using other drugs, they are putting others at risk. It only takes a second for a life to change forever.”

The risks are heightened during the holidays for a few reasons. Many social gatherings feature alcohol as a focal point. Whether at office parties, family dinners, or celebrations with friends, alcohol is often consumed in large quantities, often without consideration of how it will affect one’s ability to drive. Additionally, holiday travel typically involves more road congestion and longer trips, which increases the chances of encounters with impaired drivers.

Impaired driving isn’t confined to alcohol alone. The increasing prevalence of drug use, especially marijuana, adds another layer of risk. While some believe that driving under the influence of cannabis or prescription drugs is less dangerous than driving under the influence of alcohol, these substances can impair motor skills, reaction times, and judgment, making them equally hazardous behind the wheel.

The solution, of course, is not to cancel holiday celebrations or to ask people to forgo their favorite festive drinks. Instead, take proactive steps to ensure that everyone makes it home safely, regardless of what they have consumed. Designating a sober driver is the most effective method to prevent impaired driving. Ride-sharing services and taxis are also viable alternatives that can keep roads safer and prevent a tragedy. It is essential that individuals plan for a safe ride home if they know they will be drinking or using substances that impair their ability to drive.

“The holidays should be a time to celebrate and create lasting memories, not a time to mourn the loss of a loved one due to impaired driving” says Kristin Russell, Tioga ASAP Coalition Coordinator. “By being responsible, planning ahead, and encouraging others to do the same, we can make this holiday season one that is remembered for the right reasons – togetherness, joy, and safety.”

Let’s commit to making our roads safer and ensuring that the only thing we remember from the holiday season is how much we shared with those we care about, not the consequences of a preventable tragedy.