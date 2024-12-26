Pertussis (Whooping Cough) Cases Reported in Tioga County

Tioga County Public Health is advising the public that multiple cases of Pertussis (also known as Whooping Cough) have been reported in Tioga County and across New York State. Review the listed symptoms, make sure your family is up to date on their pertussis vaccination, and contact your healthcare provider if you have concerns about yourself or someone else in your household showing signs of the virus.

Early symptoms: Stage 1 – Early symptoms can last for 1 to 2 weeks and usually include:

• Runny nose or nasal congestion

• Low-grade fever (less than 100.4°F)

• Mild, occasional cough (babies do not do this)

• Apnea (life-threatening pauses in breathing)

• Cyanosis (turning blue or purple) in babies and young children

In its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold. Therefore, doctors often do not suspect or diagnose it until the more severe symptoms appear.

Later symptoms: Stage 2 – One to two weeks after the first symptoms start, people with whooping cough may develop rapid, violent, and uncontrolled coughing fits. These coughing fits usually last 1 to 6 weeks but can last for up to 10 weeks. Coughing fits generally get worse and become more common as the illness continues. Coughing fits can cause people to:

• Make a high-pitched “whoop” sound when they are finally able to inhale at the end of a coughing fit

• Vomit during or after coughing fits

• Feel very tired after the coughing fit, but usually seem well in-between fits

• Struggle to breathe

Because whooping cough can be extremely dangerous for young children and those with weakened immune systems, those who are experiencing symptoms are advised to stay home from school or work and avoid close contact with those around you. As always when sick, cups, utensils, and other personal items should not be shared with others.

Ensure that you and your family members are current on your whooping cough vaccines. Although these vaccines are effective, they are not perfect. Symptoms tend to be less severe for those who are infected but vaccinated. These vaccinations are especially important for pregnant women who should receive the vaccine during their third trimester (of all pregnancies) to help protect babies during the first few months of life.

If you think you have whooping cough or if you have further questions, please contact your healthcare provider or a Public Health Nurse at (607) 687-8600. For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/.