Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Dec. 9, 2024 through Dec. 15, 2024 there were 145 calls for service, 15 traffic tickets were issued, one mental health hold was reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Blake M. Hurt, 24, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief (Misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor), and Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of a Domestic Violence Incident on McMaster Street. Hurt was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

David P. Kolb Jr., 52, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for trespassing (violation). Kolb was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and was released on his own recognizance.

Harley J. Kunze, 29, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on East Avenue. Kunze was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Leah J. MacDonald, 33, Vestal, N.Y., was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration (misdemeanor), failing to yield to an emergency vehicle (violation), operating a motor vehicle without insurance (violation), uninspected Motor Vehicle (violation), Driver Side Headlight Out (violation), driver’s view obstructed (violation), failure to dim headlights (violation), and no left side mirror (violation) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. MacDonald was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.