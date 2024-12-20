Waterman Conservation Education Center presents ‘Haudenosaunee Portraits and Close Ties’

Waterman Conservation Education Center recently announced it will present Haudenosaunee Portraits and Close Ties, a project that includes paintings by Karen Kucharski. There will be a reception at the center on Dec. 21, from 1-4 p.m., and the exhibit is open to the public until Dec. 31 at the center, located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin.

This project showcases portraits of Haudenosaunee and non-native individuals whose work and lifestyles promote positive relationships between cultures. The Haudenosaunee are indigenous peoples of this region and beyond. They believe in the message of the “Two Row” wampum belt, an agreement originally made for building good relations with the Dutch settlers, beginning in 1613, and which has carried through as a covenant for many governments and generations, including the present one.

The exhibition is intended to offer insights about the caring and consideration these people have to our shared world and to us. They agreed to have their portraits painted for this purpose and to offer greetings to our community.

The Haudenosaunee people are often referred to as the Six Nations, whose independent nations formed a confederacy to end war between themselves centuries prior to the Colonial Era and the formation of the United States. They maintain an independent government and lifeway within the U.S. today.

The people portrayed have helped to shape a working understanding on cultural integrity, environmental responsibility, and governmental relations. They include: a traditional storyteller and a contemporary poet who provide outlooks to this world in very different ways; a paddler whose efforts to renew traditional water routes has led to treks highlighting the Two Row message to the United Nations and to Washington D.C.; a writer whose work has accentuated Haudenosaunee influence on the Suffrage Movement and Women’s Rights; a flute maker-musician who shares the beauty and soothing power that emanates from indigenous arts, and; a Mohawk Sub-Chief whose portrait presents his love for nature, tradition, and care for the Seventh Generation.

Artist Karen Kucharski chose to undertake this project due to the required modifications in the Owego-Apalachin School District concerning its previous mascot, following recent mandates from New York State. In turn, the artist hopes that this project will pave the way for fostering neighborly friendships grounded in mutual respect, shared interests, and meaningful causes.

The Owego-Apalachin School District cares about native relations and the Town of Owego reveres Sa-sa-na Loft, a young Mohawk singer who was lauded for her talent in the mid-1800s. This project builds on the past with a contemporary light. The Waterman Center is hosting this exhibition to promote the diverse cultural outlooks integral to environmental preservation.

“Haudenosaunee Portraits and Close Ties” is supported by the New York State Council on the Arts with assistance from the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, managed by the fiscal sponsor, The ARTS Council of the Southern Finger Lakes.

For more information, visit www.waterman.org, call (607) 625-2221, or email info@waterman.org.