Tioga County Mental Hygiene Satellite Clinic opens in Waverly

Contributed by Nicole Lamberti, Sayre Morning Times —

As the need for accessible mental health services grows, a new facility in Waverly will offer vital support to those in the community who have struggled with limited access to care.

The Tioga County Mental Hygiene Satellite Clinic will now begin appointments that provide several services aimed at improving mental well-being and helping individuals live a healthier life.

Located at 32 Ithaca St. in Waverly, the new clinic will provide outpatient mental health services, specializing in co-occurring treatment, psychiatric, and substance misuse services including peer advocacy. The clinic is a satellite of the county’s main location in Owego and is in a wing of the Waverly Village Hall that was previously empty.

Earlier in the month, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting at the new clinic, celebrating the facility’s opening.

Following the ribbon cutting, a grand opening ceremony was held by the Tioga County Legislature, with several local officials in attendance.

According to Tioga County, the legislature had been discussing the possibility of a satellite clinic in Waverly since 2014. However, no progress was made until three years ago.

During the grand opening ceremony, Lori Morgan, LCSW-R, Director of Community Services for Tioga County, stated how happy she is to see the completion of the new satellite clinic.

“It’s always my goal to improve access to care and to reduce stigma for those struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues, and I believe this clinic will accomplish both,” she said.

Morgan cited transportation as an issue for those needing mental health services in the county, as many individuals in the Valley found difficulty traveling to Owego.

“We are cutting this ribbon not just to open doors, but to open hearts and minds to the possibility of recovery, support, and community,” Morgan said. “We are committed to providing passionate care in a supportive environment for all those who walk through those doors. Today marks a significant milestone in our journey.”

New York State Senator Tom O’Mara gave remarks at the ceremony.

“This is a great facility we have here,” he said. “I’m proud to be here today to see the opioid settlement funds being put to really good use here in the community.”

“I have been a strong proponent of mental health services in our communities and the importance of the dual diagnosis treatment of mental health and substance abuse, which is a major factor in many of the societal issues that we face today,” O’Mara continued. “This is going to be very helpful in serving the community to help people get back on their feet and become productive members of society.”

Tioga County District 5 Legislator Dennis Mullen shared that one of the first tasks he had when he was sent to Waverly was to see the empty wing in the Waverly Village Hall.

After deciding that the wing should be used for something geared towards the community, he learned that he wasn’t the only person with that idea.

Mullen shared that pushing for the mental hygiene clinic was the late Dale Weston, who served as Legislator for District 6 in Tioga County, representing the Spencer, N.Y. area.

Mullen noted that Weston had begun campaigning for the clinic in 2010, and he echoed a quote from the late legislator.

“Dale always said, ‘It’s not about what it’s going to cost, it’s about services and the people,’” Mullen said.

Mullen added, “People down here, they can’t drive all the way up to Owego. I’m thrilled that Dale is looking down on us today, watching this get done.”

Mullen also noted that of all the projects he had been a part of in Tioga County, the new mental hygiene satellite clinic was the one he is most proud of.

“This was a long process that people dedicated themselves to, selflessly,” Mullen said. “They did not seek anything for themselves in this process, and that’s good governance. “The state, the village, the county, and federal funds – an idea that people in need of mental health and substance abuse help in this community and this end of the county, including our friends across the border in Pennsylvania, can come here and get the help they need.”

Mullen shared that his own family has faced mental health and substance abuse issues in the past.

“We have a mental health crisis in this country, and this is something that everybody in this room, especially Lori, can be very proud of,” Mullen said.

Mullen thanked Gary Hammond and Keith Correll for their commitment to the new clinic.

Waverly Mayor Andrew Aronstam was elated to see the new facility open its doors.

“Getting to this point wasn’t always an easy road,” he said. “But as you can see, the results were well worth it. This was a team effort.”

Aronstam praised former Mayor of Waverly Pat Ayres for his persistence in the project, specifically the stabilization process that led to the completion of the clinic.

“The need for mental health services in this county and this state has reached epidemic proportions,” Aronstam said.

“The Village Board – with great risks, come great rewards. When we first started this process, we had a dream, but no guarantee. We took a million dollar, calculated risk and the county and village will reap the benefits of those rewards for many years to come.”

The Mayor of Waverly thanked Jerry Sinsabaugh and Casey Traub for their diligence towards the project.

Tioga County stated that the clinic could not have happened without the help and cooperation of Aronstam and the Village of Waverly Board of Trustees.

“It was through that cooperation that an agreement was made to establish this new location, which will serve more people in the Waverly area with mental health services,” the county stated.

The Mental Hygiene Clinic in Owego, N.Y. will be the contact for mental health services at the satellite clinic in Waverly.

Individuals can call (607) 687-4000 for scheduling, crisis, and all other inquiries.