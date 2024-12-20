Being an angel; Angels are serving the world with pure spiritual thoughts that heal and uplift

By Sister Chirya —

It is said that even God – as powerful as God is- cannot accomplish a divine task without the assistance of His angels. Angels are thought to be mythical creatures who have a human form with wings, who are always in the company of God and help Him in guarding and protecting others.

Actually, angels are human beings who have divine qualities. By having a loving relationship with God the Father and with their wise and powerful intellect, angels have controlling power to ensure thoughts they create are beautiful, powerful, and benevolent.

While we spend so much time ‘making up’ our faces to ensure our appearance is beautiful for others, we forget to make up our mind. Making up our mind means ensuring our thoughts are positive and our feelings towards others are filled with good wishes. Angels have inculcated this habit, where their thought patterns are pure, peaceful, and powerful no matter what happens.

Why are angels shown flying, their feet not touching the ground? The wings of an angel symbolize lightness and freedom because angels have no bondages or attachments in the physical world. They take themselves lightly, all their chains have been broken. One wing of the angel is symbolic of the power of spiritual knowledge received from God. The other wing is symbolic of the spiritual qualities and powers the angel has inculcated through meditation by training the mind to consciously create beneficial and uplifting thoughts.

Meditation allows us to accumulate a stock of pure and positive thoughts that easily and automatically finish all waste and negativity. Where there is light, darkness does not exist. In the same way, wasteful and negative thoughts stem from a lack of possessing a pure and positive state of mind.

The word meditation comes from the Latin word ‘mederi’, which means cure. Curing the inner self is not a matter of taking medicines. Through knowing oneself to be a soul, a being of light, and in loving remembrance of God, meditation establishes the balance of having the right spiritual attitudes and making the correct use of mental and emotional energy. Angels radiate happiness and love to everyone. When the intellect, the conscience, realizes thoughts are the creation of the soul and not the body, the soul recovers the resources to cleanse, heal, inculcate, and give peace, love, truth, wisdom, purity, and happiness to everyone.

Angels love God and have absolute love and constant support of the Supreme Being. Angels empower and protect others by sharing sweet words of Godly spiritual knowledge, qualities, and powers. The language they use to bring about this transformation is through the silence of positive, powerful, and pure thoughts.

“Angels convey that God is present with us, concerned about our welfare, and willing to intervene to set people on the right path. They demonstrate God’s willingness to meet us where we are.” (Rev.Bruce Gillette, Owego First Presbyterian Church.)

Have good wishes and be detached. Like the angel, stay ‘up above’, keep flying, and heal the world with the power of your mind.

(Contact bkchirya@gmail.com, or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. For ongoing classes and retreats, call [518] 589-5000)