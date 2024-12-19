Tioga County Property Transactions

On Dec. 4, 2024, property located at Brook Street, Village of Spencer, from the Village of Spencer to Anthony Ciappa for $27,500.

On Dec. 4, 2024, property located at 205 Williams Rd., Town of Barton, from Darlene Gallow to Marvin and Esther Miller for $140,000.

On Dec. 4, 2024, property located at 7 Cayuta St., Town of Barton, from Kenneth Graham to John Harrower Sr. for $156,500.

On Dec. 6, 2024, property located at 62 Tuttle Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Cody Rose to Matthew Woodhull for $215,000.

On Dec. 6, 2024, property located at 1529 Whittemore Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from the Estate of Sandra Champion to Tanner Giordani for $95,275.

On Dec. 6, 2024, property located at 3731 Waverly Rd., Tioga, from Philip and Cynthia Nestor to Aaron Gorski and Lindsey Lutynski-Gorski for $235,000.

On Dec. 6, 2024, property located at Forest Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Bruce and Vera Layman to Michael and Shannon Davis for $35,000.

On Dec. 6, 2024, 1385 Frank Hyde Rd., Town of Owego, from Eileen Selnekovic to Clark Evans for $350,000.

On Dec. 9, 2024, property located at 135 McFall Rd., Town of Owego, from Jeri and Daniel Sarrge to Michael Powles III and Danielle Gabriel for $169,680.

On Dec. 9, 2024, property located at 22 Fawn Dr., Town of Candor, from Nancy Gehres to Zachary Fischl and Danielle Klein for $225,000.

On Dec. 9, 2024, property located at 632 Fairfield Dr., Town of Candor, from Paela Rhoads, Darlene Waggoner, and Daryl Holloway to Ashley and Kenneth Kudrewicz for $150,000.

On Dec. 9, 2024, property located at 3013 St. Rt. 17C, Tioga, from Dane and Shannon Burch to Mark and Brittney McCane for $108,300.