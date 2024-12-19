Letter: Holiday Magic in Newark Valley

Dear Editor,

Saturday evening, Dec. 7, in the Village of Newark Valley, our Holiday Magic and the Lighting of the Green were indeed magical! The young and the young at heart enjoyed the wintertime event on the Village Green, in the Municipal Building Noble Room, and the Tappan Spaulding Library and at the Community Connections buildings.

So many volunteer organizations, so many volunteers navigating these wonderful events for the enjoyment of us all. Santa Claus and the Grinch and Newark Valley Historical Society, Cathy Young and Community Connections, the Northern Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, Tillers & Toilers, the Village Public Works Staff, Tim at Stoughton Farms, Ellen, Natalia, Stacy, Matt, Jody, the Library Board, and others. The Moms and Dads and kids who decorated the trees created the magic.

Magic comes and goes, so we all appreciate those who make it so.

We hope for a wonderful season for all.

Blessings to all,

Jim Tornatore, Mayor

Village of Newark Valley