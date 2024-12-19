Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Summertime was fun for Vanna and I. We were born outside and lived near some trailers. As we grew older and needed food, Mom took us to a trailer where a kind lady fed us. She had two children who called to us and wanted to pet us. Initially, we were afraid, but then Mom disappeared, and we became scared.

We stayed close to the trailer and became accustomed to the children. We allowed them to hold us. However, when November arrived, it became extremely cold. The lady found Gail’s number in the newspaper and contacted her to come and collect us.

Gail brought us to her home where we were together, warm, with lots of food. Gail noticed that Vanna had a large bump on her belly, so she took her to the vet to get checked out. They said she has a hernia and recommended an operation. Gail had to separate us to make it safe for Vanna.

So now I’m by myself and would appreciate some children to play with during the winter. I have been spayed, received my shots, and am approximately 6-months-old now. I would be thrilled to find a home for Christmas.

If you think you want me, please contact Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Patty. You can help with Vanna’s upcoming operation by donating at either the Redemption Center or Up the Creek Consignment, or contact Gail for further details.

Thank you and Happy Holidays.