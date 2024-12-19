Spencer Library hosts visit by Santa for Storytime

Spencer Library hosts visit by Santa for StorytimeProvided photo.

Posted By: psadvert December 19, 2024

Santa recently visited children at the Spencer Library Storytime.

This program is in partnership with the Family Resource Center, a CCE Tioga program.

Spencer Library hosts visit by Santa for Storytime

Provided photo.

Join them every Monday morning at 10:15 a.m. for stories, music, movement, and crafts. 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Spencer Library hosts visit by Santa for Storytime"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*