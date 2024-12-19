Spencer Library hosts visit by Santa for Storytime

Santa recently visited children at the Spencer Library Storytime.
This program is in partnership with the Family Resource Center, a CCE Tioga program.
Join them every Monday morning at 10:15 a.m. for stories, music, movement, and crafts.
